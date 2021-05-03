These Shows & Movies Get College Totally Right

Most of us head to college with a trembling legs and an undeniable sense of excitement. But Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), the eldest child of Black-ish's Johnson family, begins college with her own TV show: grown-ish. The show, which tracks Zoey's first year at the Southern California University, will explore the universal conundrums of college freshmen. Which person in my lecture class should I choose to have a crush on? Who are my real friends, and who are my friends of convenience? How the heck am I going to get all this work done?
It's a common theme in many of the best movies about college and post-grad life, and one of the reasons the show has become a beloved favorite for young adults.
Like it, the following movies and TV shows acknowledge that college is more than a series of wild parties, pranking hijinks, and a total complete blast (though it can be those things too). Instead, college is a setting for the kind of challenges that eventually lead to personal growth.