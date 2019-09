That's why we're turning to stylish women who've made the move from warmer climates to NYC — and mastered an enviable cold-weather aesthetic. From a Cali-born stylist and producer to an It model who grew up in Miami, the women ahead have kindly offered up their non-cliché winter upgrades, which run the gamut from the trendiest faux-fur outerwear to the new Too Faced Chocolate Gold eye shadow palette that will warm up any look. Armed with the 12 picks ahead, you too can look chic in the wintertime. Now, if only we could have these babes on speed dial to always set our look straight.