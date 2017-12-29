Freezing temps pose all sorts of sartorial challenges — not only is it damn near impossible to keep warm when it's 8° outside, but how can you expect your personal style to shine when you have to human-burrito yourself in layers of quilted puffers and blanket scarves in order to survive?
That's why we're turning to stylish women who've made the move from warmer climates to NYC — and mastered an enviable cold-weather aesthetic. From a Cali-born stylist and producer to an It model who grew up in Miami, the women ahead have kindly offered up their non-cliché winter upgrades, which run the gamut from the trendiest faux-fur outerwear to the new Too Faced Chocolate Gold eye shadow palette that will warm up any look. Armed with the 12 picks ahead, you too can look chic in the wintertime. Now, if only we could have these babes on speed dial to always set our look straight.