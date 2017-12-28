Disneyland Is Experiencing A Major Power Outage

The "happiest place on Earth" is not having the best day. Disneyland is reportedly experiencing significant power outages which are affecting large sections of the amusement park.
Getting stuck at Disneyland may not sound like the worst thing in the world, but that doesn't mean anyone wants to be stranded on the actual rides — which, as of Wednesday afternoon, many guests are, reports The New York Post.
The holiday season is a particularly busy one for the theme park, with Disneyland going through a massive transformation in order to turn into a winter wonderland. Thus, at the time of the power outage, Disneyland was reportedly at near capacity.
The official in-park Twitter feed for Disneyland announced that the park would no longer be admitting guests with the exception of re-entry.
According to a Disneyland spokesperson, crews are currently working to restore power to the Toontown and Fantasyland parts of the park, adding that the outage was caused by a transformer problem. Some of the rides in those areas have been restored, though it remains largely shut down. At its peak, about a dozen rides were without power, though many were up and running after an hour, Variety shared.
PARKS UPDATE: We have experienced a power outage near Mickey's Toontown and Fantasyland. We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible. Select offerings are now available such as Toontown and “it’s a small world” Holiday.— Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017
No injuries have been reported as a result of the power outage, though many have taken to Twitter to complain about the teeming crowds and inconvenience. One guest, Geoff Fienberg, tweeted that he was stuck on the park's iconic "Small World" ride for half an hour waiting for the power to be restored.
Oddly enough, even with the power out, the song "It's A Small World Afterall" continued to play, Fienberg confirmed later on Twitter.
When the ride breaks down @Disneyland #ItsASmallWorld pic.twitter.com/bDoCbsRjav— Geoff Fienberg (@gfienberg17) December 27, 2017
Others shared photos of the crowds and empty rides on Twitter while some directed the subject of refunds to the park's social media accounts.
Sad times at @Disneyland with the power out - no spinning teacups makes for a bummer day! Hope Anaheim can get the power issue sorted ASAP. ? pic.twitter.com/MTq2FY7GFd— Kelsie (@special_klc) December 27, 2017
Refunds are being handled on an individual basis, according to Disneyland spokesperson Elva Rubalcava. With most of the attractions up and running, the park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the day.
Hopefully the power outage didn't ruin too many visitors' day — and, if it did, maybe one of the park's many holiday-themed treats can cheer them up.
