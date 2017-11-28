We're Mesmerized By Disneyland's Magical Holiday Transformation

Some celebrate the holidays by walking down Fifth Avenue in New York City and admiring the shop windows. Others prefer to snuggle up on the couch and watch holiday movies on repeat. But those who really feast on the festivity of the season know the real secret ingredient to holiday fun: You gotta add a dash of the happiest place on earth.
It may seem most enticing to visit the Disney parks during the summer, when you can sip bottomless Dole Whips and cool off with rides down Splash Mountain. But we much prefer Disney during the holidays. Every year, Disney Resorts magically transform into a Winter Wonderland that rivals almost any other winter destination. And this year is no exception. Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, Disneyland is gearing up for a month full of parades, sparkling lights, and the annual Festival of Holidays. The season wouldn't be complete without the beautiful addition of snow to Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Advertisement
In a new video posted by Oh My Disney, you can watch the castle transform right before your eyes. A behind-the-scenes time lapse reveals an 80-foot crane. The crane dismantles the roofs, adds snow-capped turrets, and finishes with twinkling lights and icicles.
With over 13,000 likes and 3,400 shares on Facebook so far, it's safe to say this magical video is getting everyone amped up for the season. It's enchanting to any Disney fan — from the occasional Disney-movie watcher to a die-hard Mouseketeer.
Grab a cup of hot cocoa and check out the video below.
Sleeping Beauty Castle Holiday Transformation | Oh My Disney
Watch as Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland resorts gets transformed for the holidays! Experience the magic for yourself: http://di.sn/6004DD6Z8 #DisneylandHolidaysPosted by Oh My Disney on Monday, November 27, 2017
Read these stories next:
Advertisement