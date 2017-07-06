Why Now Is The Best Time To Book Your Winter Vacation

Wintertime getaways are probably the last thing on anyone's mind, since everyone's just now getting into the groove of summertime. However, that old adage about early birds and worms is ringing true for travelers hoping to snag the best deals on holiday travel.
According to Travel + Leisure, holiday promos can start appearing as early as 25 weeks out — and that's exactly where we're at.
While the deals are starting to roll out right now, it may not be the time to pull the trigger on your wintertime getaway. Depending on where travelers plan to go, waiting it out could be beneficial. According to data culled from Cheapflights' records from years past, T+L reports that Disney fanatics hoping to catch the wintertime festivities at Disney World in Orlando should book flights on August 6. For more exotic locales, like Mexico City, look during the week of July 16. Yep, planning ahead will save visitors tons of cash if they're headed south of the border. Puerto Rico-bound vacationers should check flights the week of August 27 for the best deals to the island.
Cheapflights isn't the only one offering up data for the budget-conscious traveler. Skyscanner's own info states that August 10 is generally the best day to book holiday travel, regardless of destination. Cheapflights pushes that date to mid-September, but anyone who watches airfares knows that things can change pretty quickly.
So early bookers may get the best deals, but anyone looking for a last-minute getaway isn't necessarily going to get gouged during the holidays. It might just be a good time to start thinking about those end-of-year plans before prices really start to skyrocket.
