Despite being located in warm and sunny Southern California, Disneyland is still a coveted place to celebrate winter holidays. The theme park makes up for its lack of snow and intoxicating scent of evergreen trees with a huge variety of festive holiday sweet treats. One such dessert that has recently been popping up all over our Instagram feeds is a Christmas-y twist on a classic Disneyland offering, the churro. According to the fan Instagram account, The Disney Duo, now through the end of the holiday season, peppermint churros can be enjoyed at the theme park.
A few days ago, The Disney Duo posted a photo of two shimmering red churros in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle and in the caption, identified them as Peppermint Churros. The Disney Duo also wrote that this minty take on the park staple is "Our favorite flavored churro Disney has come out with so far!!!!" That's definitely saying a lot since this year along, Disneyland has released four new versions of the classic churro, including a pumpkin-flavored one that came out just last month in honor of Halloween.
In The Disney Duo's recent Instagram post, it is explained that the peppermint churro is available at the churro stand right next to Sleeping Beauty's castle. According to The Disney Parks blog, however, the treat is also sold at the Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land. There, the iconic orange cones appear to be decked out with garlands, and visitors who order the new candy cane-flavored churro also get a side of crème anglaise for dipping.
The Disney Park Blog explained that other classic Disneyland treats are getting the red peppermint treatment for the holidays this year. In addition to the peppermint churros, there are also candy cane beignets at the Mint Julep Bar in New Orleans Square. Just like the churros, this other fried dough treat is coated in crushed candy cane and red sugar crystals. Unlike the more controversial Halloween treat earlier this year, the candy cane-inspired desserts are likely to turn Disneyland into a winter wonderland all holiday season.
