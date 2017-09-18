Disney's Pumpkin Churros Are The Tastiest Way To Get Into The Halloween Spirit

Disney Parks just finished setting up its Halloween decorations this past weekend, but the resorts aren't content with just adding a few festive jack-o'-lanterns here and there. According to Delish, the parks are getting visitors in on the Halloween spirit via food, too, and their glittering pumpkin-flavored churros may just be the perfect snack to usher in the season of ghosts, ghouls, and artificially flavored coffee beverages.
Not missing an opportunity to create an Instagram-worthy twist on churros — much like past Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean options — the pumpkin churro is about to fill your feeds with all of its orange glory. Currently available at Cars Land in Disney California Adventure, the churros feature shimmering orange edible glitter and a smattering of edible sequins, too. Take a close look at several lucky Instagrammers' photos and you can spy teeny-tiny ghosts, too.
Walt Disney World News Today notes that the actual pumpkin flavor is very subtle, but that seems to be Disney's M.O. when it comes to toying with its famed churros. For the sparkling gold option commemorating Pirates of the Caribbean, the usual cinnamon-sugar mix had a dash of lemon.
For park guests that are averse to orange, churro carts at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be offering up classic churros with a Halloween twist: they can come coated with deep purple cinnamon sugar.
But Cali isn't the only spot to snag a seasonal sweet. The remixed churros have also been spotted at Tokyo Disney and Tokyo DisneySea, but eyewitnesses haven't reported back from Disney World or the other Disney resorts yet.
Of course, like Ghost Galaxy and the Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion, pumpkin churros won't be around forever. With the summer crowds gone, there's no better time to snag a snapshot with an Instagram-approved Disney eat.
