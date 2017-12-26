Story from People

Jamie Lynn Spears Is Expecting Her Second Child

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Jamie Lynn Spears just announced that she is expecting her second child.
The former Zoey 101 star made the announcement to her fans on Instagram with a photo of herself, husband Jamie Watson, and her daughter Maddie.
"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone," the caption began. "So happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister."
Spears then touched on the past year saying it was "filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings."
This will be her and Watson's first child together since getting married in 2014. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight last summer, Spears said that Watson was eager to have kids:
"My husband would like to have kids, like, yesterday," she revealed to the outlet. "I want to be able to do the same as what I have done with Maddie — really just be a mom for a little bit and have that time to focus on my next child. But, yeah, we want more babies, of course."

Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister??2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY........ #12DaysofJLS

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

One of the biggest challenges of 2017 for Spears undoubtedly was in February when her daughter Maddie was in an ATV accident at their home in Louisiana which left her unconscious. She has since made a full recovery. Spears even invited the first responders responsible for saving Maddie's life to her ninth birthday.
Her older sister, pop star Britney Spears, joined in on the good news with a congratulatory tweet saying:
"Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @JamieLynnSpears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!!"
The singer and actress explained that she "made the choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist." She also mentioned that she has continued to work on her music throughout the past year hinting that "2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY."
