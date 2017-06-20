Often the best gifts we receive at parties are the people who show up to help us celebrate. This is true for Jamie Lynn Spears, who invited two incredible people to her daughter Maddie's ninth birthday party over the weekend: the first responders who saved Maddie's life after a scary ATV accident.
Spears posted a darling picture on her Instagram page of Maddie with the first responders, John and Victoria, to show her appreciation for their life-saving help.
"My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is," Spears captioned the photo. "So, we have to thank these 2 HEROES John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie's life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend! Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace. We are so blessed today, and everyday with this little angel! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDIE."
Maddie was hospitalized back in February after she reportedly crashed an ATV into a pond while at the family's Louisiana property and was trapped under water, according to Entertainment Tonight. Thankfully, first responders quickly arrived on site and transported Maddie to a hospital, where they were ultimately able to save the young girl's life.
The incident rocked the Spears family, including older sister Britney, who all called for prayers while Maddie was in critical condition.
Since the accident, Spears and her husband Jamie Watson have enjoyed watching Maddie live her life to the fullest, whether it's on the basketball court, delivering Valentine's Day cards to her classmates, or diving into her ninth year at her LSU-themed pool party.
We're so happy to see Maddie smiling and having fun!
