Before The Bond Babes, There Were The Godard Girls

But therein lies many more stars of Godard's lens: Marlene Jobert, Anna Karina, Jean Seberg, and more have influenced how we few French style, their seemingly unattainable joie de vivre (at least for Americans), and the mystique of French culture in general. What sets a Jean-Luc Godard actress apart from, say, those of the Hollywood brand, is that their characters were never rooted in aesthetics — the fashion and beauty stuff came after. Instead, through films like Breathless and Masculin Féminin , we know that an onscreen presence can be just as personal as off — even dressed in jeans and a tee.