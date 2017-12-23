Singer Joy Villa Accuses Former Trump Campaign Manager Of Sexual Assault

Singer Joy Villa has alleged that former Donald Trump presidential campaign Corey Lewandowski sexually assaulted her at a party at the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C.
According to Politico, who was the first to report the story, Villa was introduced to Lewandowski and asked to take a photo together. Lewandowski appeared annoyed with the request and reportedly rolled his eyes. "I said, if you’re busy, don’t worry about it, we don’t have to take a photo," Villa told Politico's Annie Karni.
They take the photo anyway, and after the photo is snapped, Villa alleges that Lewandowski slapped her butt. "I'm wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard. It was completely demeaning and shocking." She told him to "watch it," and that "half-joking, I said, 'I can report you for sexual harassment.'"
Advertisement
Lewandowski allegedly then told her "Go ahead, I work in the private sector," and processed to slap her butt a second time.
"It was the most ridiculous thing I have ever experienced. It was shocking and gross...t was like my bubble burst. It’s how every woman feels when she is sexually harassed," said Villa to Karni.
In a Twitter post, Villa uploaded the photo that they took, and wrote "Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior."
Villa is most known for wearing a handmade "Make America Great Again" dress at the 2017 Grammy awards and is a prominent Trump supporter. She is also considering a run for Congress.
This isn't the first time Lewandowski has been accused of misconduct with women. During the campaign, Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields accused him of grabbing her so hard that she had bruises on her arm. Lewandowski was charged with simple battery over the incident, though charges have since been dropped.
Refinery29 has reached out to Villa and Lewandowski for comment.
Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017
Advertisement