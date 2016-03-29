Female Journalist Slams Trump For Defending Campaign Manager Over Battery Charge

Corey Lewandowski was charged with the battery of Michelle Fields, a former Breitbart reporter, at an incident at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. According to the police report, Lewandowski "grabbed Fields' left arm with his right hand, causing her to turn and step back," ABC News reports.
After the event, Fields tweeted images of her bruised arm, claiming the bruises were from the incident. But Trump and his supporters slammed back on Twitter, accusing Fields of lying. In response, Fields retweeted the picture, adding: "[M]y story never changed. Seriously, just stop lying."
Because my story never changed. Seriously, just stop lying. https://t.co/1fz9cBHOuT— Michelle Fields (@MichelleFields) March 29, 2016
I guess these just magically appeared on me @CLewandowski_ @realDonaldTrump. So weird. pic.twitter.com/oD8c4D7tw3— Michelle Fields (@MichelleFields) March 10, 2016
Wow, Corey Lewandowski, my campaign manager and a very decent man, was just charged with assaulting a reporter. Look at tapes-nothing there!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2016
Why aren't people looking at this reporters earliest statement as to what happened, that is before she found out the episode was on tape?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2016
Victory press conference was over.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2016
Why is she allowed to grab me and shout questions? Can I press charges? pic.twitter.com/qbW2RjkINX
This was the reporters statement- when she found out there was tape from my facility, she changed her tune. pic.twitter.com/N5815RS1At— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2016
Why is this reporter touching me as I leave news conference? What is in her hand?? pic.twitter.com/HQB8dl0fhn— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2016
Trump defends campaign manager charged for bruising a reporter:https://t.co/EKU5QMgjd4— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2016
If a male reporter tried to claim this was 'battery', he'd be rightly mocked.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 29, 2016
Toughen up, @MichelleFields. https://t.co/JuysRTwRTJ
Can you imagine Barbara Walters, Katie Couric or Diane Sawyer claiming 'battery' for this? Just ridiculous. https://t.co/JuysRTwRTJ— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 29, 2016
Toughen Up, Ms Fields! That police Trump video makes your 'battery' claim look ridiculous. My new column: https://t.co/X1cLf0vfAN— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 29, 2016
I don't support journalist wusses. https://t.co/sv2mReh8Q5— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 29, 2016
So many men are apparently ok with battering a woman so long as it's not TOO hard. Good to know!— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) March 29, 2016
How many women does journalism force out through this macho 'toughen up' bullshit @piersmorgan @MichelleFields https://t.co/qYpg9F5rc0— Bethany Usher (@bethanyusher) March 29, 2016
What Trump is saying about @MichelleFields may seem ridiculous but his supporters will believe it and will go after her.— Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) March 29, 2016
His words have real implications on the lives of these women. @MichelleFields had to quit her job and @megynkelly go death threats.— Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) March 29, 2016