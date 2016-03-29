Female Journalist Slams Trump For Defending Campaign Manager Over Battery Charge

Meghan DeMaria
Photo: Bloomberg/Getty Images.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign manager has been arrested and charged with simple battery on Tuesday after allegedly grabbing a female journalist during a March 8 campaign event.

Corey Lewandowski was charged with the battery of Michelle Fields, a former Breitbart reporter, at an incident at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. According to the police report, Lewandowski "grabbed Fields' left arm with his right hand, causing her to turn and step back," ABC News reports.

After the event, Fields tweeted images of her bruised arm, claiming the bruises were from the incident. But Trump and his supporters slammed back on Twitter, accusing Fields of lying. In response, Fields retweeted the picture, adding: "[M]y story never changed. Seriously, just stop lying."
Advertisement
Trump, for his part, continued to defend Lewandowski, who turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning. He was released and is set to appear in court on May 4, CNN reports.
Piers Morgan also decided to weigh in on the situation. In a column for Daily Mail, Morgan wrote that the assault charge was "ridiculous." He also tweeted, "I don't support journalist wusses" in reference to the event.
Many female journalists weren't impressed with Morgan's comments.
We will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.
Advertisement

More from US News