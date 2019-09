Skechers Are Back, Baby!

Yeah, we said it. In a moment where "dad sneakers" and "ugly shoes" are dominating fashion influencer feeds, is the quintessential footwear brand of our childhood making a comeback? While technically the label hasn't gone anywhere, Skechers has been relegated to a space of hardcore Kardashian fans who bought into Kim's "shape-ups," nostalgia for heelies and roller skate sneakers, and suburban parents. But with the launch of the Balenciaga Triple S shoe, the return of New Balance, and even Acne Studios' quick-selling Manhattan sneakers, we're seeing a rise in not just the dad sneaker, but an all too familiar chunky sneaker that stole our hearts almost two decades ago. Credit the brands with being influenced by the shoes of the era in general, but the direct influence to Skechers' iconic 2000s best-seller is too similar to separate.