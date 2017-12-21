Last-minute holiday shopping is inevitable. No matter how many times you tell yourself you'll get it all done on Cyber Monday, it just never happens. The end of December hits, no gifts are wrapped, and you're just hoping you don't have to hand-make your family macaroni necklaces this year. Luckily, there's one place you can go that sells luxe gifts that look really expensive, but are only half the price — well, for this week at least. Ever heard of a little store called Sephora?
Sure, the season of giving is about quality family time and showing people you care through acts of love, not material items. However, your sister's love language seems to be a deluxe gift set of plumping lip gloss and if it's not in her stocking, she might out your darkest secrets to your parents at the dinner table. So, the solution: Sephora is offering up to 50% off its best gift sets from today until December 27.
Click ahead to check out the beauty gifts you can score for a fraction of the usual price, right now. But hurry, we're betting there are plenty of other lazy shoppers out there ready to do the same.