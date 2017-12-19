Could This Be Kim Kardashian's Next Career Move?

We all know Kim Kardashian as a reality star and business mogul, but what would she do if she weren't famous? Like the trendsetter she is, Kim is way ahead of us on this one. She has a few ideas for what she thinks she would not only love to do, but has a knack for already. Leave it to Kim Kardashian to be already prepared for her next business venture.
Some of the jobs make total sense, while others catch us by surprise. It seems as though Kim Kardashian has some hidden talents we didn't know about; however, if you stop and think about them they kind of make sense. (For example, her saying she would make a good publicist seems like the perfect fit for the media-savvy mogul.)
We've also included a few jobs we think she might be well-suited for — just in case she's looking for a new passion. If she ever wanted to step away from the public eye, she has some pretty great alternatives.
Click through to see what jobs Kim Kardashian would be perfect for, if she wasn't busy being Kim Kardashian.