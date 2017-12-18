This Is How To Perfectly Time Your New Year's Eve Playlist, According To Twitter

If you play “Skyline To” by Frank Ocean at 11:59:31 on December 31st, Frank will say “that’s a pretty fucking fast year flew by” just as 2017 ends.— Blonded. (@blondedocean) December 15, 2017
If you play "Hey Ya" by Outkast at exactly 11:56:39 on new years eve, the final hey ya chorus after the shake it breakdown will play at exactly midnight. You know what to do— ?Tiki? (@TikiPnch) December 17, 2017
wanna start your new year in the most "killer" way possible? play mr brightside on december 31 at 11:56:26 PM and the final "bumm bumm buummm" will play right as the clock strikes 12, christening you into the new year as mr brightside. your mr brightside now. come out of ur cage— jomny sun (@jonnysun) December 18, 2017
If you start the song Africa by Toto at 11:58:43 on New Years Eve the first chorus will play exactly at midnight. Start your year off right.— Will (@wl_wat) December 18, 2017
If you start listening to the last song on Transatlanticism at 11:55:46 on New Years Eve, the album will restart and Ben Gibbard will sing "SO THIS IS THE NEW YEAR" at exactly midnight and that sounds like a great way to start 2018— Kyle (@godvfwine) December 17, 2017
if you play all star by smash mouth at exactly 11:59:22pm on december 31, the first "hey now" will play at exactly midnight— ri (@holographil) December 17, 2017
start off your new year right