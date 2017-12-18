Meanwhile in Christmas Inheritance land, Ellen Langford (Taylor) is undergoing her own fish-out-of-water tale. Her father, who owns a company that appears to sell the exact same things as a Hallmark store would (which is very coincidental seeing how these movies are essentially Hallmark Channel clones), ships her off to Snow Falls, a quaint, Stars Hollow-esque town a bus ride away from New York City. It’s there that she’s supposed to learn the true meaning of Home & Hearth Gifts and Christmas, all with a budget of $100 and no credit cards. It remains unclear what kind of modern-day hotel, no matter how small an enterprise, would let someone check in without a credit card, but I digress. The city girl steps off the bus in five-inch heeled knee-high boots (ideal footwear for a town that literally has snow in the name) and immediately bumps into someone carrying a Christmas tree. This sets off a chain of events that sends her suitcase careening into the road. Enter Jake Collins (Jake Lacy, adorable as ever), who’s driving a cab as a favor to the actual cab driver at the inn he manages. He’s all about doing things for others, and this is the first sign of his giving nature. He smashes into the suitcase and sends her lacy pajamas flying. Given that Ellen was only supposed to be in Snow Falls for a night or two, it’s confusing as to why she brought what essentially looks like honeymoon-level lingerie.