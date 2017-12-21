My Wedding Took Over My Life — & My Wardrobe

Yes, I definitely wanted a wedding. But there was no box under my bed with a magazine tear of the princess dress I’d been dreaming of for years; there was no venue I had to get married at, and there was certainly no ten-piece orchestra on speed dial (there would later be a three-piece mariachi band, but that’s for another story). Then the time came: My husband proposed to me on December 30, 2016. The next morning, I bought the first of an endless number of bridal magazines. It took me less than 24 hours to become that girl.