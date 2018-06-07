Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Emily Holland
Music
Meet Kali Uchis, One Of 2018’s Buzziest Artists
Arianna Davis
Jun 7, 2018
Entertainment
Meet The Aces, The Next Big Girl Band
Arianna Davis
May 25, 2018
Fashion
We're Reclaiming Our Space In Spring's Biggest Trends
Alyssa Coscarelli
Mar 29, 2018
Music
What In The Hell Does Confetti Sound Like? Let St. Beauty Explain...
The Come Up is Refinery29’s new series featuring rising female artists who are as badass and inspiring as their music is. This is our first installment.
by
Arianna Davis
Fashion
Meet Reese & Molly Blutstein, Your New It-sta Girl Obsession
Fashion is always moving forward, always morphing and changing, always trying to outrun itself. In 2009, the fashion blogger was born, street style
by
Laia Garcia
Fashion
My Wedding Took Over My Life — & My Wardrobe
For many girls, the fantasy of one’s wedding starts way before a partner is in the picture. Sure, most are just musings over the style of dress
by
Emily Holland
Fashion
How 3 R29 Editors Make Heels Work For Every Day
The perfect pair of shoes can imbue your whole look with a little magic. Which is a good thing now that we're fully in holiday mode and our schedules have
by
Leeann Duggan
Styling Tips
How To Pack Only One Pair Of Jeans For Your Next Trip
The struggle is always the same: You’re heading out for another long weekend and you vow to pack light and swear everything will fit easily into your
by
Emily Holland
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted