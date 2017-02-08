How To Pack Only One Pair Of Jeans For Your Next Trip

I’m a Levi’s girl at heart; I admire the heritage of the brand, the feel of that thicker denim, and the way its structured lines accentuate my curves. That's why, this past weekend, when I attended the Superbowl in Houston, Texas as a guest of Budweiser, I decided to put my theory to the test and bring a classic, darker wash pair of Levi's that could be dressed up or down. From an evening cocktail party and a couple of work meetings, to some hours of exploration and the "big game," these jeans got me through it all. Click on to see how.