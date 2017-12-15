This Is The Only Lipstick You Need This Winter — & It's Under $4

Every winter, it's always the same: I swap out my regular face primer for a hydrating face primer, bundle up in cozy sweaters, and spend about 50% of my daily efforts trying to prevent my lips from drying out. It doesn't matter how many times I exfoliate my lips with a scrub or apply a balm throughout the day — no matter what, they always end up peeling.
Unfortunately, what I've come to discover is that this usually means I'm forced to ditch my favorite red lipsticks, which tend to accentuate every flake and dry patch on my mouth when I wear it. That is, until I discovered the Essence Cosmetics Butter Sticks.
The skinny lip crayon just hit the Essence website in 10 shades ranging from rosy pinks to chocolate browns in matte and glossy finishes — and, believe me, the product lives up to its name. When I applied it myself, I was surprised to find that even the matte formula glided on like butter, in that it was creamy and smooth, and gave my lips an instant hit of hydration. Even if the color didn't last all day — it's not a long-wearing formula, after all — it did feel comfortable for the hours that it did. Plus, I'm willing to reapply every once in a while if it means my mouth won't feel tight and dry.
Surprisingly, that's not even the best part. This luxurious, ultra-pigmented lipstick is priced at a whopping $4. This is not a joke. Four. Freaking. Dollars. That means you can use all that loose change sitting at the bottom of your bag for something more fulfilling than your morning coffee. Consider it the best — and cheapest — gift you can give yourself this winter.
Essence Cosmetics Butter Stick Glossy in Strawberry Soft (above), $3.99, available online only at Essence Cosmetics.
