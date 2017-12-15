All The Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2017

I'm not ashamed to admit that I spent much of 2017 in anticipation of a stranger's pregnancy. Actually, two strangers' pregnancies. All of us at Refinery29 spent the months of June and July looking forward to Amal Clooney and Beyoncé Knowles' birth announcements. Then, once the sets of twins were finally born, we analyzed their names' meanings and imagined what their nurseries looked like. A person's gotta have hobbies, right?
Of course, Beyoncé and Amal are not the only women who welcomed new babies into the world this year. A whole bunch of celebrities have given birth to a new generation of (potential) celebrities. Sure, you might not hear these kiddos' names again until they're 14 and starring in their first movie, but you might as well put them on your radar.
So, behold: A comprehensive list of the celebrities who welcomed babies this year.