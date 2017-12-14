Samwell Tarley Let A Juicy New Detail Slip About Game Of Thrones' Final Season

John Bradley, who plays haplessly brilliant Samwell Tarley on Game of Thrones, recently sat down with TV Guide to discuss filming the current season of the show and the agony of knowing the whole world is watching for spoilers and leaks.
Bradley was, in line with the rest of the cast, tight-lipped about what we can expect next season. He did offer one very interesting detail that will keep fans up at night wondering – that all of the main characters will all be in new places this season. But does he mean actual places, emotional places, or are we in Three Eyed Raven territory (where time and place aren't exactly linear)?
"Each of the characters this year is placed in a completely alien environment at some point in the season that they've never been placed in before. The thrill is seeing how they react to it and how they respond... This season, I think, more than any other is stretching these characters."
Bradley also spoke to how important it is for the cast and creators to do that work, to stretch and create, and produce the best possible show.
"We want to give people a payoff that they're going to be happy with. We know how militantly passionate the fans of this show can be — in a good way — and we just kind of want to give them an ending that they deserve."
To add to the pressure – beyond just stretching the characters – all of fandom is on Reddit searching for – and sharing – spoilers. A Google search reveals over 400 thousand threads on Reddit with the phrase "Game of Thrones Season 8 spoilers."
"The stakes definitely feel ramped up," Bradley told the outlet about filming the current season. "We know that we've got a real job to do. This has been a part of people's lives for so many years. This is our eighth season, and we are kind of feeling the pressure to get it right because we want to satisfy people."
Whatever it all means, it sounds like the final season is worth waiting for. If you can't wait, may we suggest spending a few minutes with the meanest elf ever, Lannister On The Bannister?
