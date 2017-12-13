Here's The Most Popular Holiday Gift In Your State

There were a few notable regional differences. Although gift-givers all over the country searched for iPhones in 2016, only two states had "laptop" as their top Google query: Virginia and Maryland, which we're guessing has to do in part with the many office workers in the D.C. metro area. And it's hardly surprising that the Western states of California and Arizona have a high search volume for skateboards. The most bookish states are in New England: Books topped the list in Maine and Vermont. The most unique top query belongs to New Jersey, which is big on NFL jerseys.