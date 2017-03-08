As you likely already know, one of the major goals of International Women's Day is to support other women (something that should be done every day, of course). So why not use the opportunity to support Black women business owners? In fact, it's never been easier, no matter how you're observing the day.
Luckily, shopping the subscription boxes you'll find ahead — all of which were started and are currently owned by Black women — isn't breaking any rules. Quite the opposite: Leaders behind The Women's March have asked fellow advocates of gender equality to avoid shopping for one day, excluding small, women, and minority-owned businesses. Now, it goes without saying that it's always nice to try new products without committing to the full-size — and even better when you're using your economic power to make a choice that empowers women.
Are you getting all the feels yet? Us too, so scroll on to see our favorite beauty boxes made for Black women, by Black women — and get ready to flex your power!