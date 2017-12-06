15 Under $50 Gadgets To Cross Everyone Off Your List

The holidays aren't exactly the most cost effective time of year. Flights home, festive dinners out, and, of course, gifts for everyone from your boss to your cousin in Tulsa adds up fast.
Luckily, there are ways to ensure that your December credit card statement doesn't dampen your spirits. Travel and food prices aren't always under your control, but the gifts you choose to give are. With that in mind, we've rounded up 15 stocking-worthy gadgets to please your photo-obsessed sister, stylish coworker, and everyone else on your list. The best part: Each of these items are less than $50.
Click through to see all 15 clever ideas, from a phone-powered disco ball to a pretty leather charging accessory. No judgment here if you end up buying a few of these for yourself.