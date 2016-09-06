Food-subscription services are like DIY Seamless: dinner on demand, but made by you. Maybe some of you have tried a few of them, or perhaps you swear by one company in particular. I had yet to try a single one of these trendy services, until recently. And admittedly, I knew little to absolutely nothing about how they work or even how much they cost.
But that all changed when I volunteered to give three of the most popular companies — Hello Fresh, Plated, and Blue Apron — a try. Thus began my solo kitchen saga of nine dinners in one day — making them all in such a short time period was the easiest, most efficient way for me to test them out and compare them. There were no sous chefs, production assistants, or cheerleaders of any kind; it was just me against the kitchen. (Full disclosure: All three services provided my meals for free.)
What did I learn, aside from mistaking a cucumber for a zucchini in a chopping-versus-grating incident, stabbing my thumb with a fork while attempting to shred chicken, and saying "fuck it" to freshly chopped garlic on meal seven (I just threw in garlic powder)?
Keep reading to find out.
But that all changed when I volunteered to give three of the most popular companies — Hello Fresh, Plated, and Blue Apron — a try. Thus began my solo kitchen saga of nine dinners in one day — making them all in such a short time period was the easiest, most efficient way for me to test them out and compare them. There were no sous chefs, production assistants, or cheerleaders of any kind; it was just me against the kitchen. (Full disclosure: All three services provided my meals for free.)
What did I learn, aside from mistaking a cucumber for a zucchini in a chopping-versus-grating incident, stabbing my thumb with a fork while attempting to shred chicken, and saying "fuck it" to freshly chopped garlic on meal seven (I just threw in garlic powder)?
Keep reading to find out.