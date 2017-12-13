The Year In Strangely Trending Selfies

If you don't take a selfie, did 2017 even happen?
The answer is actually yes, but the millennial mantra holds strong nonetheless. This year's top trending selfies, according to Google, fell into some interesting categories: There were the strange animal selfies, the bathroom body positivity selfies, the celebrity selfies and, well, the Al Sharpton selfies — which truly are in a league of their own.
Ahead, count down the most popular selfies with a look back at the faces — and backgrounds — that made a mark in searches this year.
Although portrait mode selfies, which are just hitting their stride with the release of the feature on iPhone X and Google's Pixel 2, have yet to trend, you can bet they'll appear more in 2018.