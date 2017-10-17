Google's Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Deliver Peak Performance For Less

Last year, Google put its name in the smartphone ring with the Pixel, a gorgeous phone that shot stunning photos. In a busy arena where it used to be all Apple and Samsung, Google started making its mark.
After an impressive freshman year outing, Google is back with round two: The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The phones cost less than the iPhone 8 and upcoming iPhone X — Pixel 2 starts at $649 and Pixel 2 XL starts at $849, though the latter is slightly more expensive than the iPhone 8 Plus, which starts at $799. Both phones are also less expensive than Samsung's latest, the Galaxy Note8, which will cost you $929.99. Those who favor fingerprint ID over face ID will be pleased to know Google is sticking with the former for now.
I took the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to upstate New York for a fall weekend of leaf peeping and phone testing. Ahead, here's what to know about the new phones and how to decide if they're right for you.