Should You Buy Samsung's Galaxy Note8 Or Wait For The New iPhone?

The 2017 smartphone showdown is on: Within the span of three weeks, we'll have at least two strong contenders for your texting needs. Samsung has announced the impressive new Galaxy Note8, a larger smartphone with an infinity display and built-in stylus. A week from today, Apple is expected to announce the newest iPhone(s).
If you've been a loyal iPhone user, you might be tempted to disregard the Note8 altogether. However, the Note8 is worth a look if you tend to draw on Snaps and Instagram Stories often (that stylus comes in handy).
Ahead, a look how the Galaxy Note8 stacked up to the competition over a Labor Day weekend of testing.