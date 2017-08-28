For iPhone users, Apple's annual September announcement event is a lot like Christmas morning. It only rolls around once a year, is much anticipated in the months, weeks, and hours leading up to it, and usually comes with "presents" you'll want to blast all over social media. Those presents, of course, are whatever latest and greatest iPhone models Apple unveils to top its existing lineup.
In 2016, Apple announced the water-and-dust resistant iPhone 7 and 7 Plus on September 7, just after Labor Day weekend. This year, according to Dow Jones, it's looking like the big day will hit a bit later, on Tuesday, September 12. The Wall Street Journal reports the event may be held in the Steve Jobs Theater, a circular, 1,000-seat presentation space enclosed by glass walls that is one of the pinnacles of Apple's new campus, Apple Park. Apple has not yet confirmed the date or location.
Advertisement
Among the many iPhone 8 rumors, here are a few of the most exciting: wireless charging, facial recognition, and an all-glass body with a bezel-less design to allow for a larger screen. Many of these speculative features sound similar to the Galaxy Note8, which Samsung announced last week.
It's also likely that Apple will announce a new Apple Watch and possibly a 4K Apple TV. We may finally get more insight into when iOS 11 will roll out to the public (it's currently in beta), so that everyone can access the new App Store, Live Photo editing tools, and peer-to-peer payments in iMessage. And prepare yourself for annoyance of echo effect.
You'll also get to hear the new Siri, whose voice has gotten a more human-like upgrade in advance of her starring role in Apple's upcoming smart speaker, HomePod, which was announced in June and will be available this December.
If Apple sticks with its release schedule the iPhone 8 will be available a little over a week after the announcement. But with a rumored $999 price tag, you may need to wait until the actual Christmas morning to get your hands on this one.
Refinery29 has reached out to Apple for comment.
Advertisement