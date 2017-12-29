Trump's Most Ridiculous Twitter Feuds In 2017

There's some who secretly hoped that when President Donald Trump arrived in the White House, his compulsive Twitter habits would change. But alas, that wasn't the case.
From tweeting "covfefe" in the middle of the night to taunting his political opponents to sharing anti-Muslim videos, Trump's behavior online has forever changed what it means for a president to communicate from the Oval Office. In fact, Trump himself has said (on Twitter, naturally): "My use of social media is not Presidential — it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL." And according to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, the tweets should be taken as "official statements," which has put the administration in hot water in more than one occasion.
This year was obviously an eventful one — even on the president's feed. Ahead, a look at Trump's most bonkers Twitter feuds of 2017.