President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won't hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 11, 2017
Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017
Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017
When Trump accuses a woman senator of being ready to "do anything" for campaign contributions, isn't that a scurrilous sexual innuendo meant to mock, discredit and humiliate her? Is that how others read it? https://t.co/uxd4LDQ35r— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 12, 2017
I hope we've matured to the point that society understands that shame lies not in being called a whore, but in making the insinuation. https://t.co/z6GjRqIRMc— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 12, 2017
You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017