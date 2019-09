"I'll respond to what he's saying politically, but then add in something like, 'You barely sentient pile of Cheeto dust.' Or, 'You sphincter of a man.' I think I wrote once, 'Your father wouldn't consider you a winner. You'll never live up to Obama's legacy. You'll die an irrelevant disgrace.' I'm not usually a troller. I'm kind of a snob in that when I have a political conversation with someone, I'm super into fact-checking everything I say, [and careful not to] say anything offensive. But there's something about him. You just know that he's so insecure, that every insult he actually sees on Twitter in some way contributes to this feeling of being haunted or not being good enough. Even though I know the chances of him seeing my tweet are one in a million, just knowing that he might is worth it to me."