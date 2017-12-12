Nicole Kidman, is that you? Talk about really getting into a role — Kidman has just surfaced wearing a flippy light brown bob with bangs. According to People, she ditched her signature straw blonde locks and ultra-pale skin for a role in Destroyer, a new thriller movie. She's also rocking an oversized leather jacket and the comfiest pair of bootcut jeans. Kidman looks nothing like the willowy, ghostlike matriarch in The Beguiled, nor the down home mom of Big Little Lies.
Deadline has the scoop on Destroyer. It's set in modern-day Los Angeles, and Kidman will play a LAPD detective named Erin Bell. Destroyer is also directed by a woman: Karyn Kusama will helm the project. Kusama has previously directed Girlfight, Jennifer's Body, and worked on the television shows The L Word and Chicago Fire. The original screenplay was written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi.
Erin Bell looks like a total badass cop — we're getting early Olivia Benson vibes, with the toughness of Amanda Reese. With her new look, Kidman could walk right by us at the bodega and we'd never even suspect that we were just in the presence of a legendary actress who's won 80 awards.
Kidman could be collecting more, as Big Little Lies was just nominated for Golden Globes for Best TV Movie or Limited Series, Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for both Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, and Kidman herself for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series, alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon.
Check out the photo of Kidman's transformation below.
