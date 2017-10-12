If you missed Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled the first time around, don't fret: The movie is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, as of this week. To go along with the release, Refinery29 is revealing an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the movie's set.
The film is based on Thomas P. Cullinan's novel of the same name. It's the second time the book has been adapted for the big screen; Don Siegel also directed a version starring Clint Eastwood in 1971. Essentially, the movie focuses on a boarding school in the South during the Civil War where tension ensues when a wounded enemy soldier stays with the women at the school.
In the clip above, The Beguiled stars Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst, along with Coppola, discuss the power of female friendship. It sounds like the women are super close off screen.
"Kirsten and Elle, I've known since they were younger, and it's really fun to see them together. And they have kind of a different approach," Coppola explains in the clip. Apparently, though, that "different approach" hasn't stopped them from being close pals.
"Elle is basically, like, a soulmate of mine," Dunst tells the camera. "We literally finish each other's sentences. It's kind of ridiculous."
"Kirsten and I are just so, so close. She's like an older sister," Fanning adds. "And I am so happy that I have her here. We're just having, like, the best time."
It's refreshing to hear stars talking so positively about each other — you can't fake a connection this close. There may be plenty of drama in the actual movie, but if this clip is any indication, the cast was consistently laughing it up off screen.
