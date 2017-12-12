Lady Gaga Is Making Wine Now Because What Can't She Do?

Mother Monster or Master Vinter? Lady Gaga has taken the first official steps to establishing her own wine brand, named lovingly after her father's NYC restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, Food & Wine reports.
According to The Blast, Gaga's reps filed documents to secure the names Joanne Trattoria Vino Blanco and Joanne Trattoria Vino Rosso. At this time, Food & Wine reports that it's unclear where or when the wine will be available.
While not much other information has been released, it's safe to assume that Gaga & Co. will absolutely crush it with these white and red varieties. After all, she's never been afraid to take risks. Need we remind you that she's literally the only person on the planet who could make a meat dress look fashionable?
Advertisement
The news, Food & Wine points out, comes months after rumors that Gaga would launch a different line of wines, called Grigio Girls, which seems to be a direct reference to her bonus track by the same name. Though, at this time, it doesn't appear that the "Born This Way" singer is actively working on this other boozy project.
I’m humbled & grateful that my album “Joanne” was nominated & also my song “Million Reasons.” Thank u so much Monsters & Grammy Voters for believing in this music and me. I love u so much. This is a day to truly celebrate lots of hard work, perseverance & gratitude through music. pic.twitter.com/X0vNvUrNEI— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 28, 2017
Part of the reason could be because she's just been so dang busy. This year, she released her Netflix documentary, kicked off her Joanne World Tour, opened up about the chronic pain she experiences because of fibromyalgia, got down and dirty for disaster relief, joined forces with Joe Biden to help survivors of sexual assault, won Best Female Artist at the AMAs, and was nominated for two Grammy awards.
Oh, and there's a possibility she could make an appearance in Westeros. It's a wonder she has any time to sleep, let along start new companies.
Forget steak, a quality red pairs best with ambition!
Related Video:
Advertisement