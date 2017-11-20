Lady Gaga Gave The Most Emotional Acceptance Speech At The AMAs

Lady Gaga won “Best Female Artist” at the AMAs. She accepted her award from the stage of The Joanne World Tour. pic.twitter.com/RYNoJ2nsXF— Lady Gaga Now (@LadyGagaNowNet) November 20, 2017
Congrats on your win, your acceptance speech blessed my soul, amazing how you're always spreading love in everything you do.❤ #AMAs— Closet Gay Guy (@ClosetGayGuy_) November 20, 2017
Not only did she perform her summer hit The Cure live from the Joanne World Tour, she also accepted her award on stage from her tour as well! She delivered an empowering & loving speech and the whole Little Monster fanbase is cheering for our Mother Monster! We love you @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/ovxl1ty5UH— xoxo, Anthony (@BeebeAnthony) November 20, 2017
Omg @ladygaga that speech was so real. So humble. So incredible. You are a queen. #AMAs #AMAs2017— Joshua Lindsey (@joshualindsey38) November 20, 2017
@ladygaga #AMAs acceptance speech was so sweet and it just made me feel so loved ?— Ryan Davis ? (@Rtwenty2) November 20, 2017
OH MY GOD I'M CRYING OVER @ladygaga 's speech??? CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN #AMAs— Yunika Dewi (@ynkdwwlnsr) November 20, 2017