Lady Gaga Honors Alaïa With Her Pre-AMAs Wardrobe

Lady Gaga has been a loyal Alaïa acolyte for a long time. She wore a dramatic white Alaïa dress to the 2015 Academy Awards . Harper's Bazaar notes that it was a huge deal for the designer, too, since he had never created a dress specifically for the Oscars before Gaga's turn on the red carpet that year. She paired the crocodile-textured gown with red gloves (Brandon Maxwell styled her for the big night) and later changed into a different Alaïa dress for her performance that night; a medley of songs from The Sound of Music.