Lady Gaga Honours Alaïa With Her Pre-AMAs Wardrobe

The fashion world is still reeling from the loss of French designer Azzedine Alaïa, one of the industry's most visionary figures. One of his biggest fans, however, is honouring his memory by wearing a few of his creations before taking the spotlight tonight at the American Music Awards.
Lady Gaga shared a pair of looks from Alaïa on her Twitter account, giving the designer a sweet shoutout before her scheduled performance.
In the first photo, Gaga's wearing one of the designer's famed body-con dresses. Alaïa was most well-known for crafting knit dresses that hugged the curves of his muses Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, so it was fitting for Gaga to showcase a gingham version of his most notable design.
Advertisement
"Behind the scenes of #AMAs getting for my performance in #Alaia," she captioned the photo.
Behind the scenes of #AMAs getting for my performance in #Alaïa pic.twitter.com/C9Q5mpX6Bu— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 19, 2017
Gaga's second post featured a more classic Alaïa creation. Though it looked simple, the fitted black dress in her video post was something that the designer was also known for. The King of Cling sent his loyal legion of fans wild with what looked like simple clothing, but in reality, each seam and detail was painstakingly considered.
When the #AMAs brings the red carpet to you! #AMAsRedCarpet #AMAsxGAGA wearing the one and only #Alaïa pic.twitter.com/qFroGBt4Fx— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 19, 2017
Lady Gaga has been a loyal Alaïa acolyte for a long time. She wore a dramatic white Alaïa dress to the 2015 Academy Awards. Harper's Bazaar notes that it was a huge deal for the designer, too, since he had never created a dress specifically for the Oscars before Gaga's turn on the red carpet that year. She paired the crocodile-textured gown with red gloves (Brandon Maxwell styled her for the big night) and later changed into a different Alaïa dress for her performance that night; a medley of songs from The Sound of Music.
After the designer's passing, Gaga posted a note to her social media accounts extolling his talents and mentioning their special friendship. It's clear that the two superstars shared a beautiful relationship.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement