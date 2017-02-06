Lady Gaga Is Launching Wines Named After One Of Her Songs

During last night's Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga proved she could do it all. She can sing, she can dance, and she can even fly. Now, it looks like she also wants to show everyone she can make great wine. Today, TMZ revealed that Gaga is launching her very own line of wines, wine cocktails, wine punches, and wine coolers. Cleverly, the singer chose to name her new wine line after her 2016 bonus track "Grigio Girls." Not only does the song give a nod to one popular type of wine, it's also a special tribute to her friend Sonja, who is battling cancer. In an interview with Radio.com last year, Gaga explained that the song "Grigio Girls" was all about women talking, crying, drinking, and sticking together, something she really needed at the time of her friend's diagnosis. We still don't know the official release date for Gaga's Grigio Girls wine, and we don't have any details about the types of wines and cocktails included in the line. One thing we do know though is that when they're released, we'll enjoy a glass with our gals and maybe even pair it with a dish from the singer's father's cookbook.
Advertisement