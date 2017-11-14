Lady Gaga & Joe Biden Are Teaming Up To Help Sexual-Assault Survivors

Lady Gaga and Joe Biden are partnering on a new project to provide support to sexual-assault survivors around the country, according to Entertainment Weekly. In light of the sexual-assault allegations coming out against powerful men seemingly every hour, it's a timely initiative.
"Women who are abused end up having long-term physical and physiological problems," Biden said, responding to an audience question at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit yesterday, EW reported. "I’m working with Lady Gaga now…we [want to] set up trauma centers where women can go to get the long-term help they need to deal with these crises… We finally are recognizing the long-term impacts on the health of women and men who’ve been abused. It’s the next great frontier I want to be part of."
A spokesperson for the former vice president told EW: "The Vice President and Lady Gaga share an interest in addressing the long-term physical and emotional effects of trauma and they have been discussing what to do about it," adding that the discussions are in their early stages.
Gaga and Biden previously teamed up for the It’s On Us campaign, a program that launched under the Obama administration but is now a nonprofit organization educating young people about sexual assault on college campuses. A few weeks ago, they shared a powerful video PSA in which they encourage everyone to come together to end sexual violence.
"We want to make it really clear: It's on us, it's on everyone to intervene, to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it," said Biden.
"I am a sexual-assault survivor," said Lady Gaga, "and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma, psychological, physical, mental. It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
