I finally get to announce that I'm handing over my ?Bachelor? baton to my BFF @tiarachel91 || my only advice: Just always remember you're not as bad as what your worst critic says you are and you're not as great as what your biggest fan says you are. Find the balance, enjoy the ride. ❤️?? I'm always in your corner! ??❤️ || go check out everyone's bios on http://abc.go.com/shows/the-bachelor/news/updates/the-bachelor-2018-season-22-women-announced #thebachelor

A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:32am PST