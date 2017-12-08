The Best Nail Art Instagram Has To Offer For Party Season

The holidays are just around the bend, which can only mean one thing: It's party season. So what better time to upgrade your manicure with iridescent sparkles, chromatics, or glitter-dipped tips? Whether you're looking for a modern take on a classic red, or want to go all out with a coat (or three) of shimmer, we've lined up our favorite designs for the minimalist, maximalist, and everyone in between.
While you may have already picked out your party dress and dancing shoes, you'd be remiss to forgo your manicure. Fortunately, Instagram is bursting with inspiration from the likes of Paintbox, Jessica Washick, Jin Soon Choi, and Madeline Poole, so you can find countless fresh ideas right at your fingertips. Ahead, our top choices for the best nail looks for your end-of-year festivities.