Where are your favourite places to go out?

For me, nothing beats a dingy warehouse party. I like to be in a space where I feel like everyone is in their own little bubble rather than feeling the pressure to fit in with certain surroundings. Having said that, my dream night out would be to go to a party as iconic as the ones Mr. Gatsby hosted, wearing crazy diamonds and an iridescent gown. Imagine... solid gold water features, crazy performances, fireworks, fizz and dancing on that scale!