How 3 It Girls Create The Ultimate Party Look

As party season fast approaches, we've called upon three of our favorite It Brits to discuss how they switch up their style and asked achieve their ultimate evening look. Nellie Eden, 27, co-founder of creative agency Babyface , considers herself to be "probably overdressed 99% of the time, so party season is actually me blending in," she says. "I think I definitely chuck more accessories at an outfit and wear more dressy boots. Layering can look fancy, too!" Conversely, stylist and Illustrated People creative director, Phoebe-Lettice Thompson, 27, thinks her festive party look doesn't differ that much from her regular evening look, apart from "the addition of an obligatory sparkly eye." And Taiba Akhuetie, 28, co-founder of cult salon Keash Braids , finds the festive season the perfect opportunity to amp up her look: "On a standard night out I like to feel comfortable — baggy jeans, Converse, and a cute top are my go-to. When the holiday season hits, though, you'll find me rummaging through my mountain of sneakers to find the one pair of heels I own, and whipping out one of my mom's vintage garments."