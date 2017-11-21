How 3 It Girls Create The Ultimate Party Look

Where are your favorite places to go out? What would be your dream evening?

"For me, nothing beats a warehouse party. I like to be in a space where I feel like everyone is in their own little bubble, rather than feeling the pressure to fit in with certain surroundings. Having said that, my dream night out would be to go to a party as iconic as the ones Mr. Gatsby hosted, wearing crazy diamonds and an iridescent gown. Imagine: solid gold water features, crazy performances, fireworks, and dancing on that scale!"