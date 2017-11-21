How 3 It Girls Create The Ultimate Party Look
Here’s how they dress for the perfect night out.
Is there a particular item in your wardrobe that makes you feel like the best version of yourself? A certain pair of shoes that makes you feel powerful and magnetic? Or maybe a dress that transforms you from reticent wallflower to the one who has to be dragged off the dance floor? Party wear has the capacity to enhance our mood and our mindset. Call it a holiday miracle, but a swish of satin or sequins can alter the very way we carry and present ourselves.
As party season fast approaches, we've called upon three of our favorite It Brits to discuss how they switch up their style and asked achieve their ultimate evening look. Nellie Eden, 27, co-founder of creative agency Babyface, considers herself to be "probably overdressed 99% of the time, so party season is actually me blending in," she says. "I think I definitely chuck more accessories at an outfit and wear more dressy boots. Layering can look fancy, too!" Conversely, stylist and Illustrated People creative director, Phoebe-Lettice Thompson, 27, thinks her festive party look doesn't differ that much from her regular evening look, apart from "the addition of an obligatory sparkly eye." And Taiba Akhuetie, 28, co-founder of cult salon Keash Braids, finds the festive season the perfect opportunity to amp up her look: "On a standard night out I like to feel comfortable — baggy jeans, Converse, and a cute top are my go-to. When the holiday season hits, though, you'll find me rummaging through my mountain of sneakers to find the one pair of heels I own, and whipping out one of my mom's vintage garments."
Featuring everything from Topshop to Gucci, here's how to add a personal touch to your party wardrobe. With outfits this good, you'll be dancing before you even can say "Wild Thoughts."
Who is your style hero and why?
"It would have to be the late, iconic Anita Pallenberg, because her style was so effortless and sexy."
Where are your favorite places to go out? What would be your dream evening?
"Probably Skehans, this lovely local Irish pub at the end of my road in London. It does great Thai food, too. My dream night out would be some sort of delicious dinner on a balmy evening in Europe somewhere with all of my friends, then somewhere for drinks and dancing. For that, I'd probably wear a mini dress and thigh-high boots."
What song gets you on the dance floor in a flash?
"Any '00s banger. Blu Cantrell, Twista, etc."
Describe your makeup look for the holiday season.
"Either a green sparkly eye with a few individual lashes, or a red lip."
Who are your style heroes and why?
"I think it depends what mood I'm in, as I'm not always inspired by one particular person. I guess my mom is one of my style heroes! I look at old photographs of her, and she wore so many amazing two-piece sets and she would color-coordinate everything."
Where are your favorite places to go out? What would be your dream evening?
"For me, nothing beats a warehouse party. I like to be in a space where I feel like everyone is in their own little bubble, rather than feeling the pressure to fit in with certain surroundings. Having said that, my dream night out would be to go to a party as iconic as the ones Mr. Gatsby hosted, wearing crazy diamonds and an iridescent gown. Imagine: solid gold water features, crazy performances, fireworks, and dancing on that scale!"
Describe your makeup look for the holiday season.
"I'm not really much of a makeup person, but I have to say there is something about the holiday season that gets me in the mood to add a bit of extra shimmer to the palette. I definitely go heavier on the eyeshadow or the lip. I adore a bright bold shadow."
What song gets you on the dance floor in a flash?
"'Fade' by Kanye West, purely because my friends all chant my name and encourage me to dance like Teyana Taylor does in the video. Let's just say the outcome is no way near as impressive."
Who are your style heroes and why?
"Monica Bellucci, because she makes a cardigan look like lingerie. Bianca Jagger, because Bianca Jagger. Neneh Cherry, because "Buffalo Stance." Viv Albertine, because she never gave a cent what anyone thought. And Ali MacGraw and Cher for beauty. I could go on..."
What song gets you on the dance floor in a flash?
"'I Can't Go For That' by Daryl Hall and John Oates. Smooth!"
Describe your makeup look for the holiday season.
"Big, baby blue bug eyes!"
Why did you pick these dresses by Simone Rocha and Ashish?
"Normally I'm led by my mood. Sometimes I just want to wear a tracksuit. Most of the time I'm in Levi's. But if I'm out and making an effort, I'll probably wear a really sexy little dress. Then I go for cut (I have a red MaxMara suit that makes me feel incredible) and color (pink, yellow, green). In all honesty, I just know what I like. I'm a very disorganized shopper and dresser. It's very hit or miss."
Which brands make you feel your most confident?
"Prada, Levi's, and anything I've bought from a rummage sale that no one else owns and has become part of my core wardrobe. I have a raw silk, pink bubblegum coat jacket that cinches in at the waist; it's secondhand and irreplaceable. I also like wearing young London brands like Aries, Mimi Wade, Ashley Williams, and Marques'Almeida."
