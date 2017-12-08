It's party season, so what better time to upgrade your manicure with iridescent sparkles, chromatics or glitter-dipped tips? Whether you're looking for a modern take on a classic red, or want to go all out with a coating (or three) of shimmer, we've lined up our favourite designs for the minimalist, maximalist and everyone in between.
While you may have chosen your party dress and sorted your dancing shoes, you'd be remiss to forgo your manicure. As ever, Instagram is bursting with inspiration from the likes of WAH and Imarni Nails. Click through to see our edit of the best nails for your end-of-year festivities.