Thanks to game-changing salons WAH and Imarni Nails, getting a manicure is no longer as simple as choosing a colour. We're screenshotting our favourite nail art – from detailed tropical scenes to explosions of sequins and glitter – and building up inspiration for looks to recreate at home.
Luckily, the heat and sunshine help your nails grow and stay healthy, so take full advantage and go all out this summer. Whether you're staying in the city or want to show off your talons beachside, peep these looks before heading to the salon or going DIY.
Click through to see the best nail art on Instagram right now.