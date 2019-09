About seven years ago, Sharmadean Reid transformed the face (or rather nails) of the beauty world by opening her nail salon WAH in Dalston, later followed by a temporary second space in Topshop and her own line of nail products at Boots, as well as a couple of nail art books and her own fashion line – though that's another story . All of a sudden, every cool girl in London had a personalised manicure, from ombre nails to tiger prints and intricate, textured designs. Sharmadean and her team single-handedly started a nail revolution. Bye-bye boring French tips, hello eye-popping patterns cropping up all over Instagram Now Sharmadean is back, paving the way in the beauty world yet again with an innovative salon which opened in Soho this week. The new, tech-enabled space introduces to the market a Virtual Reality Nail Designer, allowing customers to digitally create and trial nail designs as well as share them on Instagram, before having them fully realised by the WAH team.