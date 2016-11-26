The 900-square-foot Peter Street salon, situated next to the cult Supreme store, is set across two levels. The ground floor is an interactive discovery zone, with nail-printing and product-testing, while the basement houses the treatment area with six manicure desks, three pedicure chairs, plus a cocktail bar. Alongside the full product offering from signature label WAH London, an edit of products from the WAH team's most coveted independent beauty labels is also available in-store.



Sharmadean explains: “I chose to open my WAH London flagship in Soho as this area has created so many memories for my life in London. From studying at Central Saint Martins to my first job on Shaftesbury Avenue, to me Soho IS London. I love the existing locals as well as the next generation of entrepreneurs, and I’m extremely excited to be part of the community of Soho. I am looking forward to bringing this new, innovative concept store to the area where trends historically have started.”



And we're looking forward to checking it out — even if it requires an international flight.